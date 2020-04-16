Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.