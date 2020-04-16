MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of MarineMax worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. MarineMax Inc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on MarineMax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $26.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

