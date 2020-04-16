Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.15-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.15-3.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

