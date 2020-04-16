McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.03. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 205,440 shares.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.45 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 4,959,414 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 124,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 538,901 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $348.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
