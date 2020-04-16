Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Mellanox Technologies to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $123.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In other news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

