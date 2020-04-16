Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Mercantile Bank worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

