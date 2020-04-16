Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

TIGO stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $62.46.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $3,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

