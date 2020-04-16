Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce $780,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 938.65%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGEN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ MGEN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

