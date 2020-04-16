Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to an average rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.08.

NYSE MOH opened at $160.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average is $131.11. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

