Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Trading Down 10.1% on Insider Selling

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.61, approximately 988,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,286,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Specifically, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $25,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.