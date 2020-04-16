MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered MRC Global to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $376.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.35. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,857.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 10,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 822,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 665,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 340,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

