Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)’s share price fell 5.4% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mylan traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.46, 4,760,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,555,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

MYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

