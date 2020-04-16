Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

In other Myomo news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 70.49% of Myomo worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

