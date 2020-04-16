National Bank Financial Comments on Capreit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report released on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$2.47. The firm had revenue of C$206.88 million for the quarter.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.