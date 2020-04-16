National Bank Financial Cuts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$12.50

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE WIR.U opened at C$10.29 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$6.19 and a one year high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.