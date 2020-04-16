National Bank Financial Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.25

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUF.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

TSE CUF.UN opened at C$8.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.26 and a 12-month high of C$15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

