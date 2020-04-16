National Bank Financial Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$38.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$39.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.68.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.60 per share, with a total value of C$69,201.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,922,002 shares in the company, valued at C$412,507,230.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 607,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,152,586.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

