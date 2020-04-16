National Bank Financial Trims Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Target Price to C$12.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.16.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.24. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.47.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.00 million. Research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

