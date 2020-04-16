NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

