Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.38.

NFLX opened at $426.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.17. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

