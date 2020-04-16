New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates stock. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. New England Realty Associates accounts for approximately 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.58% of New England Realty Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NEN opened at $43.60 on Thursday. New England Realty Associates has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

