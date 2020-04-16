New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,961,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

