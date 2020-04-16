Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nielsen traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.10, approximately 4,945,973 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,237,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NLSN. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 81,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Nielsen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

