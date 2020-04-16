North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Pi Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$18.00. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 69304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$37,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,363,074.66. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 156,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,445.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.99.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.9169715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

