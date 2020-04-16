Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,441,000 after buying an additional 1,430,310 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,496,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after buying an additional 558,446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 452,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

NYSE NVO opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

