NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NTN opened at $1.46 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

