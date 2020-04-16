OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCFC stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $873.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $520,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFC. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

