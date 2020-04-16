ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Down 10% on Analyst Downgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) dropped 10% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $41.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.41, approximately 7,817,056 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,469,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

