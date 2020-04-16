Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $144.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele acquired 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $34,809.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore L. Koenig acquired 28,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $259,426.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

