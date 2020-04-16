Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.