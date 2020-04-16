Oppenheimer Comments on Addus Homecare Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Addus Homecare in a report released on Sunday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

