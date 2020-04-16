Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Origin Bancorp worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,004.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

