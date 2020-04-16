Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Owens-Illinois also posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Shares of OI stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

