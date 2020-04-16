Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of OXFD opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $275.94 million, a P/E ratio of -156.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

