Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,395 at Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXIG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,215 ($15.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.90).

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,166 ($15.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $677.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 724 ($9.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,235.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,416.50.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

