Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $117,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

