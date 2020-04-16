Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Short Interest Update

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 337,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $650,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Park National by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 6,105.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Park National stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. Park National has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

