Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Parsons has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,126.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.