Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.