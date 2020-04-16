People’s United Financial (PBCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect People’s United Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

