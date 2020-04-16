Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 598,400 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $113,562,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,589,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,430,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,471,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 68.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $852.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72). Sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

