Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PAHC has been the subject of several other reports. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $902.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $4,420,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 164,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,484,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

