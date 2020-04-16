PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 282,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.