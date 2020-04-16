Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

PBH stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

