Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Primo Water traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.06, 1,652,295 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,095,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Primo Water by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

