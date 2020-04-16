Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 725,600 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In related news, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $155,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.19.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

