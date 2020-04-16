Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesque in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$68.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Invesque stock opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.00. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.88%.

