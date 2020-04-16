Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Corp Issued By Cormark (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGO. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of EGO opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 67.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 169.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after buying an additional 198,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

