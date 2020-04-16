Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ELD opened at C$11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.10 and a 52-week high of C$14.99.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$452,795.52.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

