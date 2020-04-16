Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lowered by Barrington Research

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fluent in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.87. Fluent has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 156,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fluent by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Fluent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,341,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

